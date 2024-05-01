2 men shot, one fatally, in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old and 33-year-old victims were on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue around 4:48 p.m. when they were both shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and left leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The 33-year-old had a graze would to the left arm and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.