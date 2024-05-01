Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot, one fatally, in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

By Alex Ortiz

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old and 33-year-old victims were on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue around 4:48 p.m. when they were both shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and left leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

The 33-year-old had a graze would to the left arm and was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

Alex Ortiz

Alex Ortiz is a web producer for CBS 2 Chicago and a native of Romeoville in the southwest suburbs.

First published on May 1, 2024 / 6:28 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.