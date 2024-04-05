2 men seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and seriously wounded Friday evening on the city's Near West Side.

Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in an alley behind the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue, off Leavitt Street.

The two men, ages 19 and 47, were in the alley when someone shot toward both of them, police said.

The older man was shot in the back and was reported in critical condition, while the younger man was shot in the back and neck and was reported in serious condition.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

No one was in custody in the shooting late Friday. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.