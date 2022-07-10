Watch CBS News
2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot on the Near North Side Sunday morning, according to police.

The victims, 37 and 39, were struck by gunfire in the 0-100 block of West Elm Street around 4:26 a.m.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The 39-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

July 10, 2022

