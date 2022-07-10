2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot on the Near North Side Sunday morning, according to police.

The victims, 37 and 39, were struck by gunfire in the 0-100 block of West Elm Street around 4:26 a.m.

Both men suffered gunshot wounds to the body, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

The 39-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.