2 men shot, 1 seriously wounded on Near North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot on the Near North Side Sunday morning, according to police.
The victims, 37 and 39, were struck by gunfire in the 0-100 block of West Elm Street around 4:26 a.m.
Both men suffered gunshot wounds to the body, police said.
The 37-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.
The 39-year-old victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.
No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.
