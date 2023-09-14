2 men shot, 1 killed inside vehicle in Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another is critically hurt following a shooting in Washington Heights Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Street.

Chicago police said officers responded to a person shot and found two men, 31 and 34, inside a parked car struck by gunfire.

The 31-year-old was struck multiple times in the body and taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 34-year-old also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and also taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

Area Two detectives are investigating.