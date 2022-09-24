Watch CBS News
2 men shot, 1 killed in parking lot in Rogers Park

/ CBS Chicago

1 man killed, another critically wounded in Rogers Park shooting
1 man killed, another critically wounded in Rogers Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is critically wounded after a shooting in Rogers Park Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7100 block of North Clark Street around 1:26 a.m.

Police say the victims were standing in a parking lot when shots were fired from a group of people.

A 37-year-old man was dropped off at St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.  

A 36-year-old man was also dropped off at St. Francis in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 8:11 AM

