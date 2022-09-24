2 men shot, 1 killed in parking lot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is critically wounded after a shooting in Rogers Park Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7100 block of North Clark Street around 1:26 a.m.

Police say the victims were standing in a parking lot when shots were fired from a group of people.

A 37-year-old man was dropped off at St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old man was also dropped off at St. Francis in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.