2 men shot, 1 killed in parking lot in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead and another is critically wounded after a shooting in Rogers Park Saturday morning.
The shooting happened in the 7100 block of North Clark Street around 1:26 a.m.
Police say the victims were standing in a parking lot when shots were fired from a group of people.
A 37-year-old man was dropped off at St. Francis Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.
A 36-year-old man was also dropped off at St. Francis in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
