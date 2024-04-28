Watch CBS News
2 men robbed by armed group in Chicago's West Loop, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were robbed by an armed group in West Loop early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said four armed robbers approached the victims, both 22, displayed handguns, and demanded their belongings.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Fulton Street.

The victims complied and the robbers left the scene in a gray SUV.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

The incident is being investigated by Area 3 detectives. 

Jeramie Bizzle

April 28, 2024

