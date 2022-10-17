2 men in critical condition after shooting in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are in critical condition after being shot in Joliet Township on Friday night.

Will County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue in unincorporated Joliet Township last Friday around 8:23 p.m., according to a news release. Deputies were told multiple shots had been fired and two individuals had been struck while sitting in a vehicle.

Deputies found the two men and began providing medical aid. One victim, a 36-year-old man, was hit in his face, hand and leg. A second victim, age 34, was hit in the back.

Both men were transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox in critical condition. They were then sent to Chicago hospitals for further treatment and remain in critical condition, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Police said they learned from the victims and area neighbors that the victims were inside the residence and went to leave in their vehicle when unknown suspects approached from behind and began firing weapons into the car. Police said they found 33 shell casings from different types of firearms at the scene.

No identifying information on the suspects was gathered, police said.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to gather information on the incident. Those with information can call the Sheriff's Investigating Unit at 815-727-8574, ext. 4965 or go to the sheriff's website at willcosheriff.org and click "Submit A Crime Tip."