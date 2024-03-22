2 men found guilty in 2015 murder of 7-year-old Amari Brown on Chicago's West Side

HUMBOLDT PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Two men were found guilty in the fatal shooting of seven-year-old Amari Brown in 2015.

Rasheed Martin, 28, was convicted of two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Jamal Joiner, 29, was convicted of three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Amari was killed after being struck in the chest during a drive-by shooting on July 4, 2015, around midnight, in the 1100 block of North Harding in Humboldt Park. Prosecutors say he was watching fireworks before the shooting.

Martin was taken into custody weeks later without incident at a residence in the Bartley Manor Complex at 3900 Tower Ave in Superior, Wisconsin.

In a video statement, Martin admitted to firing the shot that killed Amari. Prosecutors said he and his associates were in an ongoing dispute with another group at the time.

Police said that Amari's father, who was a gang member, may have been the intended target.

Martin's post-trial motions are scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 24. Joiner's post-trial motions were scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 25.