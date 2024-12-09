Watch CBS News
2 men charged with leading police on chase before crashing on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were arrested and charged following a police chase that ended in a crash on the city's South Side.

David Brantley of Hazel Crest, Illinois, and Tayvon Andrews of Chicago, both 18, were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, possessing a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer.

Brantley was additionally charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing.

The men were arrested Sunday night in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street. Both were identified as the suspects who carjacked a 25-year-old man at gunpoint in the 800 block of West Blackhawk Street.

They were taken into custody about an hour later.

Brantley and Andrews will appear at a detention hearing on Monday.      

No further information was immediately available.     

