2 men charged with possessing guns after cannabis violation in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill (CBS) – Two men were charged with possessing guns after being stopped for a cannabis violation Tuesday evening in Evanston, Illinois.

Jared Childs, 18, of Evanston, and Rashaun Watkins, 20, of Skokie, were both charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Evanston police said around 9 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 300 block of Custer Avenue when they noticed two men, later identified as Childs and Watkins, walking south on the east sidewalk while smoking cannabis.

When officers initiated a stop, Childs provided conflicting statements about his age and date of birth that raised suspicion. While securing Childs in handcuffs, officers found a loaded SCT-19 handgun with a 40-round magazine without a serial number concealed in his armpit.

Police said Watkins was nervous, and at one point, it appeared he might attempt to flee on foot. Following a pat-down search, a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun was found in his jacket pocket. A check of the firearm revealed that it was stolen. Neither man had valid FOID or concealed carry licenses.

Both men were taken to the station for further investigation. Childs admitted to carrying the gun for protection. Watkins did not give a statement.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday. Childs is due in court on Jan. 9 at the Skokie Courthouse.