2 killed in separate crashes on Chicago expressway, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed in separate crashes on Interstate 57, according to Illinois State Police. 

The first crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-57, south of 159th Street. That's where state police said troopers responded to the crash involving "multiple injuries and at least one fatality."

Traffic was diverted off 167th Street. Northbound lanes reopened around 4:40 a.m. Thursday.

During that crash investigation, another occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 at 159th Street. 

State police said one person was killed in the three-vehicle crash. 

Traffic was diverted off at 159th Street. Southbound lanes reopened just before 5:30 a.m. 

It's unclear what led to both crashes and the identities of the victims were not released. 

State police said that both crashes remain under investigation. 

No further information was immediately available. 

