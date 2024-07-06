2 killed, 2 others critically hurt after fiery crash in Chicago suburb

LINDENHURST, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were killed, and two others were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Lindenhurst, Illinois Friday night.

The Lindenhurst Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Grand Avenue at 11:37 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated a vehicle traveling eastbound on Grand Avenue left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officers found the vehicle engulfed in flames and attempted to extinguish the fire. Officers found there were four people trapped inside.

Lake Villa Fire Protection District arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. Two of the occupants died at the scene. Two other occupants were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The ages and genders of the victims were not released as of Saturday.

The Lindenhurst Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with additional information about the accident is asked to contact the Lindenhurst Police Department at 847-356-5400.