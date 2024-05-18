Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Illinois State Police cars crash during pursuit on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 ISP cars crash during chase in Garfield Park
2 ISP cars crash during chase in Garfield Park 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS)—Two Illinois State Police squad cars crashed overnight during a chase on the city's West Side.

Illinois State Police said the troopers saw a black Ford Escape wanted for a carjacking on I-94 at 39th Street.

State police chased the driver of that SUV on the Dan Ryan, Stevenson, and Eisenhower expressways and city streets.

During the chase, the two state police cars crashed into two parked cars at Kostner and Lexington in Garfield Park. The troopers were not hurt.

The Ford was last seen going eastbound on iI290 at Racine.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 10:40 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.