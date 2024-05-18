2 Illinois State Police cars crash during pursuit on Chicago's West Side

2 ISP cars crash during chase in Garfield Park

2 ISP cars crash during chase in Garfield Park

2 ISP cars crash during chase in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)—Two Illinois State Police squad cars crashed overnight during a chase on the city's West Side.

Illinois State Police said the troopers saw a black Ford Escape wanted for a carjacking on I-94 at 39th Street.

State police chased the driver of that SUV on the Dan Ryan, Stevenson, and Eisenhower expressways and city streets.

During the chase, the two state police cars crashed into two parked cars at Kostner and Lexington in Garfield Park. The troopers were not hurt.

The Ford was last seen going eastbound on iI290 at Racine.

No further information was available.