2 hurt in shooting on Chicago's West Side, police say

2 hurt in North Lawndale shooting, police say

2 hurt in North Lawndale shooting, police say

2 hurt in North Lawndale shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are hurt after a shooting in North Lawndale.

Dozens of evidence markers were on the ground near Roosevelt and Sacramento.

Chicago police say they were responding to a report of shots fired and found a 21-year-old man yelling in pain. A 16-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to both feet.

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area Four detectives are investigating.