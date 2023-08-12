Watch CBS News
Local News

Rideshare driver with CCL shoots 2 robbers in North Lawndale

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Rideshare driver, CCL holder shoots robbers on West Side
Rideshare driver, CCL holder shoots robbers on West Side 00:39

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rideshare driver shot two robbers after dropping off a passenger on the city's West Side Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.  

Chicago police say the driver, a 26-year-old man, had just dropped off a passenger when he was approached by an armed man and woman. The pair stole the driver's cell phone and fired shots.

The driver, a concealed carry license holder, grabbed his weapon and returned fire - striking the 20-year-old man in the leg and grazing the 18-year-old woman in the arm.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The woman refused EMS treatment.

The rideshare driver was not injured.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.