Rideshare driver with CCL shoots 2 robbers in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rideshare driver shot two robbers after dropping off a passenger on the city's West Side Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police say the driver, a 26-year-old man, had just dropped off a passenger when he was approached by an armed man and woman. The pair stole the driver's cell phone and fired shots.

The driver, a concealed carry license holder, grabbed his weapon and returned fire - striking the 20-year-old man in the leg and grazing the 18-year-old woman in the arm.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The woman refused EMS treatment.

The rideshare driver was not injured.

Area Four detectives are investigating.