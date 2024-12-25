2 hospitalized after crash involving pedestrian on Chicago expressway, state police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash Wednesday evening involving a pedestrian on the Kennedy Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 5:43 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Canfield Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicated that troopers responded to a report of a two-unit serious injury traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Two people were taken to a local area hospital with injuries. Their ages and genders were not released.

Three southbound were shut down just before 6 p.m.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.