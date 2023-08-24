2 firefighters hurt while battling house fire in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two firefighters are recovering after being hurt while trying to put out a fire at a Roseland home.

Flames were seen bursting out of the roof near 113th and Perry. It was contained in the attic.

Fire officials said that one firefighter was hit by a brick from a falling chimney.

A second firefighter received medical attention in the ambulance for a cut to his arm.

Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

The fire has since been struck out.

There is no word on what caused the fire.