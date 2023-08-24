Watch CBS News
Local News

2 firefighters hurt while battling house fire in Roseland

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 firefighters hurt after Roseland house fire
2 firefighters hurt after Roseland house fire 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two firefighters are recovering after being hurt while trying to put out a fire at a Roseland home.

Flames were seen bursting out of the roof near 113th and Perry. It was contained in the attic.

Fire officials said that one firefighter was hit by a brick from a falling chimney.

A second firefighter received medical attention in the ambulance for a cut to his arm.

Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

The fire has since been struck out.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 9:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.