2 drivers seriously hurt after head-on crash in Chicago suburb

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Algonquin Saturday night, according to police.

Around 9:43 p.m., Algonquin police officers responded to a traffic crash involving two cars on Randall Road just north of Harnish Drive.

An investigation into the crash indicated that a white sedan was heading southbound on Randall Road from Bunker Hill Drive when it lost control. The sedan struck the curb and crossed over the center median, resulting in a head-on collision with a dark-colored SUV traveling northbound on Randall Road from Harnish Drive.

An additional vehicle received collateral damage as a result of the crash accident, according to police.

Both drivers of the head-on crash were taken to the hospital by the Algonquin Lake in the Hills Fire District with serious injuries.

Randall Road was closed to northbound and southbound traffic from Harnish Drive to Bunker Hill Drive for about four hours during the investigation.

The Algonquin Police Department, with assistance from the Kane County Crash Assistance Response Team, is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Algonquin Police Department at 847-658-4531.