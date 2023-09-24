2 delivery men robbed at gunpoint within minutes on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men delivering food near Wicker Park were robbed at gunpoint within minutes of each other in separate incidents Saturday night.

Just after 8 p.m., a 25-year-old man was delivering food in the 1700 block of North Maplewood when three or four male suspects took his phone and wallet at gunpoint. The victim refused medical help after being hit in the face with a handgun.

Then around 8:16 p.m., a 24-year-old man was delivering food in the 1700 block of North Rockwell when six male suspects excited a blue SUV and a silver sedan and took his phone at gunpoint. The victim was not injured.

No one is in custody in connection with either incident.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.