2 dead after officers, SWAT respond to wellness check
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead after authorities responded to a wellness check in the South Chicago area early Saturday morning.
Police said around 1:30 a.m., officers respond to a wellbeing call of a possible woman being held against her will by her boyfriend on the 8400 block of South Mackinaw.
Upon arrival, officers knocked, and a man came to the window before closing the curtains. After some words, officers heard five gunshots. SWAT was called to the scene.
The man, 30, was found along with a woman, 20, in the residence both having suffered gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene.
No officers were injured. Detectives are investigating.
