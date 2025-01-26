Watch CBS News
2 critical after crash in Skokie, Illinois, fire officials say

By Jeramie Bizzle

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized following an overnight crash in Skokie.

The crash happened around midnight near Howard Street and Lincoln Avenue, leaving a damaged SUV and sending a silver car off the road.

One person was seen being taken into custody.

A Skokie fire department captain said four people were involved in the crash, and crews had to pull two people from the cars.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other two are expected to be OK.

It is unclear what caused that crash.

