2 Chicago police officers hospitalized after South Side crash

2 Chicago police officers hurt after crash in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized following a crash in the Beverly neighborhood Friday night.

Police say just before midnight, officers were responding to a call and traveling southbound in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue with emergency lights activated.

While entering an intersection, a vehicle traveling westbound was struck by the squad car on the driver's side.



The officers were taken to local area hospitals in good condition with minor injuries. The female driver in the second car refused medical attention at the scene.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.