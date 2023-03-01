2 charged with first-degree murder in Douglas Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are facing charges in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in the Douglas Park neighborhood last weekend.

Authorities arrested Moses Maldonado, 21, and Nicholas Samudio, 22, on Sunday, in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue around 6:23 p.m.

Police say the men were identified as the suspects who, on the same day, shot and killed the victim, in the 2700 block of West 18th Street.

The men were in possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen in January, police said.

Both men are charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a stolen vehicle and resisting a police officer.

They're scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.