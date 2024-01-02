2 charged in battery, robbery of man on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago men were charged with beating and robbing a 58-year-old man in the Albany Park neighborhood on New Year's Day.

Kobe Lee, 20, and Felix Lopez, 18, were arrested by police around 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Both were charged with robbery, aggravated battery in a public place, and one city ordinance citation. Lopez also received an additional charge of possessing less than 100 grams of cocaine.

They were identified as the offenders who attacked the victim and forcefully took his property 20 minutes earlier, in the 4800 block of North Troy Street.

Lee and Lopez were quickly placed into custody by responding officers, CPD said.

Both are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.