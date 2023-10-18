2 armed robberies reported near University of Chicago campus, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago is warning students about recent armed robberies on or near campus.
Chicago police confirm two of those armed robberies happened near UChicago's School of Theology building near 55th and University Avenue.
One of the robberies happened on Saturday, and the other on Sunday.
Up to five robbers walked up to the victims demanding their wallets, cell phones, and passwords.
