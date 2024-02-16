2 armed robberies reported a minute apart on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 33-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were robbed at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side Friday morning.

The robberies were reported in the Irving Park and Logan Square neighborhoods just a minute apart.

The first happened in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

Police said the 19-year-old was standing outside when a gray-colored vehicle approached. Five unknown males exited the car, approached the victim displaying handguns, and demanded his belongings. The victim complied.

The armed robbers returned to the car with the property and left the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

About a minute later, a 33-year-old woman was also outside, in the 3300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 8:46 a.m., when a black SUV, possibly a jeep, approached her.

Two armed males got out of the car and demanded money. They went through the victim's pockets but did not get any money.

Those robbers returned to the SUV and fled northbound at which point a shot was fired. The victim was not struck, and no injuries or damages were reported.

No arrests were made in either robbery. Area 5 detectives are investigating.