$1M Powerball ticket sold at third-generation business in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a new month and, in addition, there's a new millionaire after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

A $1 million ticket was purchased at the UnCork It store, located at 393 East Illinois St. in Chicago, lottery officials announced Friday.

The owner of the third-generation family-owned business expressed his excitement over the news.

"This is so cool, and very exciting!" said Pete Stellas. "We've been selling Illinois Lottery tickets since they were available in 1974. I can't wait to call my brother and tell him we sold a winning $1 Million Powerball ticket here."

The business has been a fixture of the community since 1928.

"We are open 365 days a year, even on the holidays. Our employees, including Adrian Dragoi who sold the winning ticket, have worked for our local business for decades," Stellas said. "We've always talked about selling a winning jackpot lottery ticket, and I'm so thrilled that it just happened!"

Retailers who sell winning tickets receive a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount. The store will receive $10,000.

Stellas says he plans to use the bonus to make some improvements to the store.

Seven Illinois players have won $1 million or more playing Powerball so far this year.

Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize. They also have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is happening Saturday night.