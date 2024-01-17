Local News

18-year-old critically hurt in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was critically hurt following a drive-by shooting in Little Village.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of South Francisco Avenue.

The victim was walking outside when someone in a car fired shots, police said. 

One SUV was also riddled with bullet holes from the shooting. 

He was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and right arm in critical condition.

No arrests were made. Area 4 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 9:38 AM CST

