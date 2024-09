18-year-old shot while leaving his home on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old was shot outside his home in Englewood early Monday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., the man was leaving his home through the backdoor of the building, in the 6700 block of South Parnell, when shots were fired.

The victim was shot in the arm and right thigh. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.