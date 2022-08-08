18-year-old in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in East Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting leaving an 18-year-old in critical condition on Monday.

Authorities said it happened in the 800 block of E. 79th St around 8:46 a.m. The 18-year-old was in his car when another man walked up to his car and started firing shots. The gunman fled.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he's listed in critical condition. No suspects are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.