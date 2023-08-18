18-year-old hurt following shooting near McDonald's in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old is recovering after being shot near a McDonald's in Hyde Park Thursday evening.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near this McDonald's on South Lake Park Avenue.
The 18-year-old man was in an alley when someone approached him, pulled out a gun, and shot him in the backside.
He was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.