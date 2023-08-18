Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old hurt following shooting near McDonald's in Hyde Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Shooting near McDonald's In Hyde Park leaves 18-year-old hurt
Shooting near McDonald's In Hyde Park leaves 18-year-old hurt 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old is recovering after being shot near a McDonald's in Hyde Park Thursday evening.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. near this McDonald's on South Lake Park Avenue.

The 18-year-old man was in an alley when someone approached him, pulled out a gun, and shot him in the backside.

He was taken to the hospital in good condition. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 8:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.