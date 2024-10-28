17-year-old killed in crash near gas station on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Englewood Sunday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police said a white SUV ran a red light and crashed near a gray SUV at a gas station in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue.

A 17-year-old passenger inside the white SUV, identified as Dontrell Ferguson, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other passenger was sent to the same hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the gray SUV was treated for a concussion and was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. A passenger in the same vehicle was also taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition with a hip injury.

"I heard the impact because I turned my head for a second, and when I turned and looked back, all I saw was the gray car pushing the white car almost into the gas pump, and the white car almost flipped over," A witness told CBS News Chicago.