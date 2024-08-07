Watch CBS News
17-year-old from Minnesota missing after swimming in Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Search efforts are underway for a teen who disappeared in Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana on Tuesday. 

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed a 17-year-old from Eagan, Minnesota, was last seen swimming near Kemil Beach in Beverly Shores, Indiana around 2 p.m. 

Crews responded to a call for swimmers in distress and located two swimmers and a good Samaritan who required medical treatment.

The third swimmer remains missing. 

The search on Wednesday is limited to the shore due to dangerous conditions along the lakefront. The IDNR confirmed that a beach hazards statement remains in effect due to waves of 6 to 9 feet.  

Drones and crews with ATVs will continue the shore-based search on Wednesday.   

