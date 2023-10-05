Police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Round Lake police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a call near Cedar Lake and Rollins roads where a 17-year-old, with a gunshot wound, was found in the passenger seat of a car parked at a gas station. Police said the 9-1-1 call came from a cell phone in the area.

Bullet holes were found in the back window of the car.

Officers were also investigating near Midland and Sycamore drives, where police believe the shooting took place just after 8 p.m.

Investigators said there were initially three people, a driver, the 17-year-old and another passenger, in the car found parked at the gas station.

Police believe they were likely meeting someone when they were approached by at least one person on foot.

Police said the the driver drove to the gas station, where officers located the vehicle and victim.

The teen boy killed in the shooting has been identified as being from Fox Lake.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Round Lake Police Department at: 847-546-8112.