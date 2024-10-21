17-year-old boy killed, another teen wounded in shooting in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was killed and another teen was injured after a shooting in Gage Park Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police said a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were walking, near 56th Street and Maplewood Avenue, when they were shot at by two suspects who ran from the scene.

The 17-year-old was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The 14-year-old was grazed by a bullet. She was listed in good condition.

This was the second shooting of the night involving teens.

Nearly two hours earlier, three teens were shot and wounded just steps from the United Center on the Near West Side.

No arrests have been made in either incident.