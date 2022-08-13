17-year-old among 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot while outside in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.
Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots.
A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
A 20-year-old woman was shot in the face and also taken to Mt. Sinai by Chicago Fire Department.
A third victim, a 21-year-old man, walked into Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the body and is in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
