17-year-old among 3 wounded in shooting in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot while outside in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the face and also taken to Mt. Sinai by Chicago Fire Department.

A third victim, a 21-year-old man, walked into Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the body and is in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.