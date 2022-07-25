16-year-old killed in Washington Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police confirm.

The teen was near a parking lot in the 5900 block of South Indiana Avenue around 6 p.m. when he was shot.

He was struck in the abdomen and transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

The boy was initially reported in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, Chicago Police said.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.