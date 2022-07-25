Watch CBS News
Local News

16-year-old killed in Washington Park shooting

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, police confirm. 

The teen was near a parking lot in the 5900 block of South Indiana Avenue around 6 p.m. when he was shot. 

He was struck in the abdomen and transported to Comer Children's Hospital.

The boy was initially reported in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, Chicago Police said. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 8:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.