16-year-old boy shot while walking on Chicago's Far North Side

Boy, 16, shot while walking on Far North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt after being shot while walking on the city's Far North Side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 5700 block of North California Avenue.

According to police, the victim was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

He was dropped off at Swedish Covenant by a friend and was last listed in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

A bullet hole was also seen through the window of a nearby home.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.