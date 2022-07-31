16-year-old boy killed, woman wounded after shooting Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is dead and a woman is wounded following a shooting in Brighton Park Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Kedzie around 2 a.m.
Police said the victims were at a red light when shots were fired.
The driver continued driving before striking a tree, police said.
The 16-year-old boy was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.
A 19-year-old female was transported by CFD to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
