16-year-old boy killed, woman wounded after shooting Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is dead and a woman is wounded following a shooting in Brighton Park Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Kedzie around 2 a.m.

Police said the victims were at a red light when shots were fired.

The driver continued driving before striking a tree, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old female was transported by CFD to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the head.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.