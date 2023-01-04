Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old in serious condition after South Side shooting

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

15-year-old in serious condition after South Side shooting
15-year-old in serious condition after South Side shooting 01:15

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy is in serious condition after a South Side shooting Tuesday night. 

Police said the teenager was at a gas station around 10 p.m., at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired. 

He was hit in the lower back.

No arrests have been made. 

The shooting took place at the same intersection where CBS 2 reported a deadly hit-and-run Monday night. Police said a man was crossing the street at a crosswalk, at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue around 10 p.m., when a white 2013 Dodge Durango hit him. 

The victim died at the scene.   

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 5:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.