15-year-old shot in Palatine

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was shot in northwest suburban Palatine Thursday.

According to police, responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay just before 5:20 a.m. Officers found shell casings, but no victims.

Around 5:26 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Long Valley Dr. and found the 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.