15-year-old shot in Palatine
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was shot in northwest suburban Palatine Thursday.
According to police, responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay just before 5:20 a.m. Officers found shell casings, but no victims.
Around 5:26 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Long Valley Dr. and found the 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.