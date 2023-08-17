Watch CBS News
15-year-old shot in Palatine

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was shot in northwest suburban Palatine Thursday. 

According to police, responded to calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay just before 5:20 a.m. Officers found shell casings, but no victims. 

Around 5:26 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Long Valley Dr. and found the 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. 

Police are investigating. 

