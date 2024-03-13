Watch CBS News
15-year-old girl, man found dead inside parked car on Chicago's South Side

By Mugo Odigwe

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police found a 15-year-old girl and 24-year-old man dead inside a parked car in the Roseland neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Police responded to the scene near 109th Place and Wentworth just after 12:30 a.m. and found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The passenger side window was shattered and there were at least four bullet holes in the door. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on March 13, 2024 / 5:53 AM CDT

