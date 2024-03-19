15 measles cases now confirmed in Chicago since beginning of March

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago has confirmed 15 measles cases since the beginning of March.

The Chicago Department of Public Health Measles dashboard indicated that two new cases were confirmed on Monday of this week – with the other 13 confirmed between Monday, March 4, and Tuesday, March 14.

As of last week, the city said at least 10 of the measles cases had been linked to a migrant shelter in Pilsen. The dashboard does not include this information.

Last week, a total of 98 migrants staying in the shelter at 2248 S. Halsted St. were placed in quarantine for measles exposure at a Chicago-area hotel set up by the State of Illinois. Of those 98 migrants, 48 of them are children.

The city also said this past Friday that it would require migrants staying in city shelters to get the MMR vaccine to prevent further cases. Officials prioritized six shelters to get to a 95% vaccination rate by the end of this past weekend.