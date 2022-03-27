14-year-old shot while riding in car in Oak Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is injured after a shooting in Oak Lawn.
Two people were riding in a car near 95th and Pulaski around 3 p.m. Saturday when someone in an SUV started shooting.
A 14-year-old passenger in the car was struck in the shoulder.
The victims drove to a gas station at 103rd and Pulaski but were followed and more shots were fired at their car.
A bullet also hit a police car responding to the scene. The officer was not hurt.
The 14-year-old is expected to recover.
Anyone who witnessed the shootings is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.
