14-year-old shot while riding in car in Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is injured after a shooting in Oak Lawn. 

Two people were riding in a car near 95th and Pulaski around 3 p.m. Saturday when someone in an SUV started shooting. 

A 14-year-old passenger in the car was struck in the shoulder. 

The victims drove to a gas station at 103rd and Pulaski but were followed and more shots were fired at their car. 

A bullet also hit a police car responding to the scene. The officer was not hurt. 

The 14-year-old is expected to recover. 

Anyone who witnessed the shootings is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477. 

First published on March 26, 2022 / 10:48 PM

