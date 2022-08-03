Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old girl struck by lightning at Garfield Park Conservatory

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl was critically injured when she was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital after she was struck by lightning at the Garfield Park Conservatory, an indoor and outdoor botanical garden.

A series of severe thunderstorm warnings was issued Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 3:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.