13-year-old girl struck by lightning at Garfield Park Conservatory
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl was critically injured when she was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital after she was struck by lightning at the Garfield Park Conservatory, an indoor and outdoor botanical garden.
A series of severe thunderstorm warnings was issued Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.
This is a developing story.
