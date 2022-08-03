13-year-old girl struck by lightning at Garfield Park Conservatory

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl was critically injured when she was struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon at the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the girl was taken to Stroger Hospital after she was struck by lightning at the Garfield Park Conservatory, an indoor and outdoor botanical garden.

A series of severe thunderstorm warnings was issued Wednesday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.

This is a developing story.