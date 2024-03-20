13-year-old boy shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side around midday on Wednesday.

The boy was standing outside in the 700 block of East 91st Place just before noon when a passenger in an unknown white car began firing shots in his direction, Chicago police said.

The car circled the block, and the offender began firing in the victim's direction again. The boy was found in the 9100 block of South Dauphin, a few blocks away, with two gunshot wounds to his back and one gunshot wound to his upper chest.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. Police did not disclose his condition.

No offenders are in custody, and area detectives were investigating the shooting.