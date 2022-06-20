Watch CBS News
11-year-old girl shot in Gresham

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood overnight. 

Police said the girl was standing in the street with several other people, in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street around 12:40 a.m., when a man approached and fired shots.

The 11-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

June 20, 2022

