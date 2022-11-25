Four seriously injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were seriously injured when two cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the crash happened at the intersection of 103rd and Cottage grove, on the cusp of the Pullman and Roseland neighborhoods.

A white SUV collided with a burgundy SUV, knocking down a street light pole.

Four people were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition.

Further information was not immediately available.