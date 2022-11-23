Watch CBS News
2 people dead after multi-car crash in Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious crash involved several vehicles and resulted in two deaths on the South Side Wednesday evening.

Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood. Multiple cars were scene in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles.

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash involved six vehicles. Two people died. There were 10 total people transported to local hospitals, among them men, women and children, four of whom were in serious to critical condition.

This is a developing story.

