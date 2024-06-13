1000M, Chicago's newest luxury residential skyscraper, opens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The newest residential skyscraper in the downtown Chicago area officially opened Thursday.

The tower 1000M is located at 1000 S. Michigan Ave. in the South Loop, on the western edge of Grant Park.

The 73-story building features 738 residents—from studios to four-bedroom penthouses—and 80,000 square feet of amenities. The amenities include a 73rd-floor observation deck that amounts to the highest rooftop observation deck in the city.

The base rent for a unit is more than $2,000.

Ground was broken for the project in 2019, but construction stalled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the following year—and financing from Goldman Sachs later fell through, according to the Architectural Record.

Construction resumed in 2022 after 18 months.

The luxury building was the last creation by the legendary architect Helmut Jahn, who was killed in a bicycle accident in May 2021 at the age of 81. Jahn was riding his bicycle in west suburban Campton Hills when he was struck by two vehicles.

Jahn is also known for the James R. Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph St., which is currently being transformed from its original use as a state office building into an office center for Google.

In Chicago, Jahn also designed the 55 W. Monroe St. building, formerly the Xerox Center (1980), the glass-curtained 1 S. Wacker Dr. building (1982), the O'Hare Blue Line Terminal (1984), the Accenture Tower (formerly the Citigroup Center) that rises above the Ogilvie Transportation Center at 500 W. Madison St. (1987), the 120 N. LaSalle St. building across from City Hall (1992), the high-rise condo tower at 600 N. Fairbanks Ct. in Streeterville (2007), and the glass-domed Joe and Rika Mansueto Library next to the Regenstein Library at the University of Chicago (2011).

The website for Jahn's architectural studio notes 1000M helps complete a significant cluster of high-rises in the area of Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road—together with NEMA, One Museum Park and One Museum Park West in the Central Station development. This complements the "urban assembly" on Michigan Avenue at Randolph Street to the north, Jahn's firm said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, Ald. Lamar Robinson (4th), and Time equities Chairman Francis Greenburger were invited to the ribbon-cutting for the skyscraper Thursday afternoon.